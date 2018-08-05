Culture Infusion As ‘& SUYA’ Is Launched In London

‘& SUYA’ (pronounced And Suya) is an innovative West African restaurant that launched in North West London in January 2018. The restaurant offers panoramic views over Colindale which is very quickly transforming into an exuberant and stylish place.

The ethos of the restaurant is to bring West African dishes to the masses. Nigerian born Ayo Osunrinade and his wife, Evelyn Mensah, a Ghanaian-Brit have managed to pull off a well thought out concept. They have developed a menu that appeals to all palates without losing the authenticity of the countries cultural origins. As the name suggests, & SUYA offers a variety of traditional Nigerian and Ghanaian dishes in addition to suyamarinated grilled meat, chicken and fish.

The exciting menu offers household favourites that range from – egusi (melon seed) soup and red-red beans (cooked in palm oil) to modern variations such as the most popular and best-selling suya honey glazed chicken wings and black tiger prawn (the size of a lobster!) with jollof rice. & SUYA are excited to offer their bespoke-crafted signature cocktails that include Ojingolo (ginger, dark and spiced rum), Lekki Lagoon (blue curacao, white rum) and Labadi Beach Punch (grenadine, passion fruit, rum) with many more to choose from.

Restaurant entrepreneur Ayo shared his vision and excitement on how the company has grown in the first six months of operation.

“This project was planned for 2 years and so to see it finally take off is a dream come true for us.” he said. There were some initial teething problems with our original kitchen staff. We have since parted ways as we had different ideas about the vision of & SUYA”. We now have an amazing team led by Chef Akil who also now has a stake in the business. Akil is a trained and experienced chef who has been head chef at a number of restaurants including the IKEA group of companies.

The restaurant is a new build with a glass surrounding on two levels with and a balcony on the first floor for outdoor eating. The restaurant interior is modern chic with an open kitchen on the ground floor and a bar on the first floor. The artwork adds to the ambient atmosphere. & SUYA also hosts packaged events such as comedy nights and Sax Sundays. They also provide other catering services with a much broader menu for private parties outside the restaurant. & SUYA is 2 minutes walk from Colindale tube station on the Northern line.