Cultists stab 26-year-old man to death at birthday party

Chioma Joseph, Lagos

A 26-year-old man, Saibu Azeez has lost his life in a cult clash at Abule Lemode area of Ijoko, Ogun state.

The deceased was said to be attending a birthday party organised by his friend, Oluwatoye Ogun, at No. 34 Oyedele Close, Abule Lemode, when the cultists stormed the venue at about 2am.

Suspected to be a reprisal attack, the gang of cultists injured guests at the party while stabbing Azeez in the stomach.

According to the Ogun state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, four suspects, Opeyemi Olalekan, Azeez Ologundudu, Emanuel Omoboriowo and Anigilaje Babatunde have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Giving a detailed account of what transpired, Oyeyemi said “men of Ogun state Police Command have arrested four suspected members of a notorious cult group over the death of a young man during a birthday party in Abule Lemode area of Ijoko.

“The arrest followed a distress call received by the police in Agbado divisional headquarters that Ogun, a female of No. 34 Oyedele Close Abule Lemode was having a birthday party at her father’s house on May 24.

“A group of boys suspected to be cultists stormed the venue of the party at about 2 am with broken bottles and unleashed terror on the people attending the party.

The hoodlums stabbed the father of the celebrant on the head before they got hold of Azeez and stabbed him in his stomach.

“The two injured persons were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment, but Azeez died while receiving treatment.”

The police image-maker said the suspects have confessed to being members of a dreaded cult group, while preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased is likely to be a member of a rival cult group and his assailants came on a reprisal attack.

Speaking further, he said that “The corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue for post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.”