Cultists kill LNSC personnel

…CP Lagos commiserates with family, agency

Tragedy stroke on Wednesday night when a five man gang of cultist attacked and brutally murdered a personnel of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps at Mallam Isah close, Aguda-Surulere.

The deceased whose name was given as Moshood Bolaji was killed at about 9:30 pm, at Umunede Bar in said area.

Daily Times gathered that the cultists had trailed the Late Bolaji who was on surveillance duty to the bar before attacking him.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi who on receiving the news visited the Aguda-Surulere office of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps on Thursday.

Edgal commiserated with the agency over the death of their colleague and paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

In his message to the breaved family, the CP said, ” The entire Lagos State Police Command share in your grief and I assure you that the Command will leave no stone unturned to unravel the killers of Bolaji.”

In order to make good his promise, the CP has immediately directed a contingent of Special Anti Robbery Squad personnel (SARS) and the personnel of the Command’s Anti Cultism Squad to relocate to Census Police Outpost, Aguda-Surulere with immediate effect.

Edgal has also mandated his men to take the fight to the criminal enclaves of the cultists and fish out the killers of Bolaji.

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officers, SP Chike Oti, So far, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

He said, “They are currently undergoing interrogation at the Command Anti Cultism Squad.”