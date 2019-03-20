Cultists attacks, injures Taskforce official

…Agency arrests 7 suspects

Chioma Joseph, Lagos

For masterminding an attack on an operatives of the Lagos State Task Force, seven suspected miscreants and a cult leader have been arrested.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi who disclosed this on Wednesday said officials of the agency were attacked during an enforcement operation around Mile 12.

He said the enforcement was carried out to get rid of cultists and miscreant disturbing innocent members of the public around the area.

CSP Egbeyemi said, “The Agency acted on series of ‘Save our Soul at Mile 12’ petitions submitted to our office by residents of Mile 12 and its environs.

“During the attack our official, Sergeant Damilola Adeojo was seriously injured with Cutlasses and broken bottles. The Sergeant is presently receiving treatment and undergoing series of test on his head at LASUTH.

“Enough of these killings by cultists and miscreants across the State particularly around Mile 12, Bariga, Somolu and Lagos Island”

Egbeyemi stressed that no responsible and responsive government would tolerate miscreants and cultists disturbing innocent residents at any parts of the State, saying, “One of the arrested miscreant Ojo Opeyemi claimed they were given cultlesses and broken bottles by their group leaders at ‘Akani-modo’ to attacked Task Force.”

The Chairman however confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Zubairu Muazu has directed that all those arrested be charge to court for prosecution.