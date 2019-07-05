By Kehinde Akinpelu Ilorin

Suspected members of different cult groups in Kwara state have reportedly concluded plans to celebrate their annual festival in the state capital today (Saturday).

Investigations revealed that previous celebrations in notable areas of the state capital were trailed by violence and criminal activities among members of the cult groups.

The violent cult activities, which are usually fomented by students of both secondary and higher institutions in the state, also involved artisans like vulcanizers, bricklayers, commercial motor-cyclist and tricycle operators among others.

However, following intelligence reports, the state police command says that it has put in place adequate security measures throughout the state to check the development, describing it as unacceptable.

Police Commissioner, Kayode Egbetokun, in a statement on Friday, called on parents/guardians to monitor activities of their children/wards, advising students to shun any suspicious gathering of young men and women in their environments and report every suspicious movement, and activity of criminal elements to the police.

The statement reads: “Credible intelligence available to the command indicates that some criminal elements with different identities/nomenclatures have concluded plans to disrupt the peace and tranquillity currently existing in Kwara state on July 7 in the guise of marking the anniversary of cultism in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara state, Kayode Egbetokun finds this development unacceptable and has put in place adequate security measures throughout the state.

“He is also using this medium to call parents/guidance to monitor the activities of their children/wards. Students generally, are advised to shun any suspicious gathering of young men and women in their environments and report any suspicious movements and activities of criminal elements to the police.”