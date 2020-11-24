CSOs justify alleged N4.6bn payment to staff accounts by Fashola

Philip Clement, Abuja

Over 180 civil society organizations under the aegis of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance, CSGGG, have justified the alleged payment of N4.6 billion by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola into the accounts of the ministry’s staff, Daily Times reports.

The CSGGG, while clearing the air on the alleged funds disbursement raised by an online media, explained that the payment was made to finance diverse government programmes across the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the President of CSGGG, Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, who refuted the story in its entirety, warned against tarnishing the image of the ministry and Minister of works and housing Babatunde Fashola.

The group, while counseling the media on objectively of reportage, said, “First of it is very imperative to note that the role, the media can play as watchdog of the society is indispensable, hence the urgent need to also remember that information should not be published until adequate research is made and its coherence and completeness are achieved.”

It warned further that, “Misleading reports is capable of creating chaos, causing panic and hatred which could be detrimental to national development.”

“The above assertion is premeditated on the fact that as the Fifth estate of the realm and as an organization averse to dishonesty, subterfuge and other sharp practices, we have duly made a research and carried out an independent investigation into the allegations above-mentioned,

Describing the allegation as misleading and lacking in merit, Comrade Dominic said, “We have decided to let the media in on the facts, and also to decry the constant mis-report against the person of Fashola during his time in office as the a Minister of Works and Housing, who was accused of paying into accounts monies amounting N4.6 billon

“It may interest you to know that Olasehinde Micah, Ogueri Ugochukwu Pascal, Oluwadare Festus Oluwatayo, Adekunle Ogunfadebo and Ahmad Mohammad, were all projects accountants of the Ministry accountants of the Ministry, and monies paid into their accounts was to finance different government programmes making the accounts official accounts as it was tagged “Projects Account”; a situation which was even consented and appended by the office of the Accountant General of the Federation an official letter.(Documents to be provided upon request)

“Also, All MDA’s prior to Federal Treasury Circular No. TRY/A7 & B7/2020 OAGF/CAD/026/V.111/525 of 23rd June 2020, were engaged judiciously in the practice of usage of projects/programme accountants to finance various government programmes, direct labour projects and of course even payments of some personnel entitlements; All these was necessitated by a number of reasons among which are;

“GIFMS platform of any MDA is configured in a way that it does not recognize any person whose details were not readily imputed into the Particular MDA’s portal,’ the statement added.