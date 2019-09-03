Civil rights societies in Niger state under the auspices of the Coalition of Niger state Civil Society Groups has expressed disappointment with the Buhari administration over the deplorable state of federal roads in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Minna, spokesperson of the group, Comrade Mohammed Etsu noted that Niger state has the largest landmass in Nigeria and thus it is easy to see why it has the longest route of federal roads in the country.

He added that the federal roads were designed to be maintained by the federal government, while expressing regrets that sadly these roads are all in a deplorable state.

According to him, the deplorable condition of the federal roads across the state is causing untold hardship and restricting movement to and from the state, adding that but for the intervention of Governor Abubakar Sani- to rehabilitate some of the federal roads, residents, motorists and commuters in the state would have found it extremely difficult and harrowing to ply the dilapidated federal roads.

Leader of the coalition, Mohammed Mohammed said the urgent need to rehabilitate the Minna- Bida Road, which attracts massive traffic, has been a trending issue for weeks, following the carnage on the road resulting in the death of motorists and commuters and loss of properties estimated at several millions of naira.

“The reason we are holding this press conference is to state clearly that the Makera Road which is a federal government road has collapsed and that is the reason for the unusual massive traffic currently being witnessed on the Minna- Bida Road.

“It is the only alternative road for the heavy duty vehicles coming from the south to the northern parts of the country. We are drawing the federal government’s attention to please live up to its responsibility by coming to our aid,” he said.

The group lamented that the state is unnecessarily being marginalized despite the overwhelming support given by voters in the state to the federal government both in the 2015 and 2019 general polls in the country.