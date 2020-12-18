CSO demands sack of NAFDAC principal officers over negligence

Transparency Advocacy For Development Initiative (TADI), has called for the sack of principal officers of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for deliberately neglecting their duties of ensuring that only healthy products gets to Nigerian consumers.

According to the Executive Director (TADI), Amb. Yomi David, in a statement issued to Journalists in Abuja, said the call followed information received from different sources with proven evidence of dirt in several content of Seven UP products.

He also called called for immediate closure of Seven-up bottling company over unhealthy production and sales of it’s product for public consumption.

“Having received information from different sources with proven evidence of dirt in several content of Seven UP products.

“I believe that a lot of of Nigeria’s had been infected with different ailments and death has occurred which might had been related to one disease or the other but unknown to them that the confidence they have on Seven UP products is no more.

“We are calling on the Federal Government to sack the principal officers of NAFDAC, due to lack of regular assessment to the manufacturing companies and its facilities, lack of disciplinary action on offenders etc, instead money exchange hands which has put the live of so many Nigerians who consume these products in danger.

“Our investigations showed that these officials have abandoned due diligence for pecuniary gains at the detriment of the health and well- being of Nigerians who consume Seven UP products.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC blacklists Indian firm for alleged falsification

“Therefore, the Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative use this medium to call for the closure of Seven – UP Bottling Company Ltd.”

“Our Organization hereby affirm that our loyalty to the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything possible to stop corruption and corrupt practices both in public and the private Sector of our dear nation.”

The statement reads in parts He said that Government should ensure that Seven Up sit up and begin to right all the wrongs by immediately upgrading its facilities and improve the environment in other to prevent further danger to the health of Nigerians.