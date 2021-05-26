Crypto: Nigeria will soon have its own digital currency — CBN

Nigeria will soon create its digital currency, the Central Bank of Nigeria said Tuesday as the bank continues to face questions over its ban on cryptocurrency transactions in the country.

The governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, said this while addressing journalists after a two-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee in Abuja.

He said the idea of a digital currency would soon become a reality in the country, and that the central bank has already set up its committee, which is working on the concept.