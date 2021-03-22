Cross River Kidnap: Again, Gunmen Kidnaps Cross River NLC Chairman in his Home

For the second time in sixteen months, gunmen have abducted the Cross River State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ben Ukpekpi in his home.

The state Vice Chairman of NLC, Comrade Lawrence Achuta who confirmed the kidnapping of his Boss saif he was kidnapped in front of his house at Cross River State Property Investment Limited (CROSPIL) a civil servant estate located in Akpabuyo local government area, some twenty minutes drive from Calabar Cross River State Capital.

Achuta called for the immediate release of the Chairman, wondering what could be his offense that the kidnappers find him luxury for their illegal business.

He called on the security agencies to swing into action and ensure that Comrade Ukpepi released unhurt.

Also, the eldest son of the abducted chairman Frank-Ben Ukpepi said his father was kidnapped in front of his house by four armed gunmen and a fierce-looking lady with an Audi Car.

Frank-ben said he followed them before they shot at his four tyres and took him to a waiting boat at the Esuk Ekpo Eyo beach, some minutes drive from the estate.

Meanwhile, Cross River Police Command has also confirmed the kidnap of the state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Ben Ukpepi.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, said the Commissioner of police, Sikiru Akande has deployed the anti-kidnapping and Anti Cultism units of the police for immediate action to ensure the labour leader released unhurt.