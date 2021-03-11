Cross River Covid-19: State Govt commences vaccination of health workers in Calabar

Less than twenty-four hours after taken delivery of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Cross River State, the State Government has flagged off the vaccinations of health workers with assurances that the Vaccine is safe.

Flagging off the vaccination at the Lawrence Henshaw Memorial Hospital in Calabar South Local Government Area of the State, the State Commissioner for Health and Chairman of Covid-19 Taskforce Team,Dr. Betta Edu said the eligible population for the COVID-19 vaccinations were citizens aged 18 years and above, including pregnant women.

Edu who was accompanied by the Director-General of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), Dr. Janet Ekpeyong said the vaccine will get to all the hard-to-reach communities of Cross River State.

She called on the citizens living in the urban centers to register online, while the primary health care workers will locate the people living in the rural areas.

Some of the frontline health workers who were recipients of the vaccines, including a sixty years senior Journalist, Edem Edem, called on others to take the vaccines and prevent themselves against the deadly coronavirus disease.

They called in the government to improve on advocacy in the rural population.

Ann On Cam: Cross River State Government had received fifty three thousand eight hundred and fourty (53,840) dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal Government with frontline health workers, COVID-19 rapid response team, laboratory workers among others to be the first to receive the vaccines.