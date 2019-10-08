The Cross River House of Assembly has resumed plenary after its two months working recess.

Mr Hope Obeten, the Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Calabar.

“Speaker of the House, Mr Eteng Jonah-Williams wish to welcome all members to plenary and thank each and everyone for their support, cooperation and commitment in the last three months.

“He has urged members to resume duty in full force to enable them finish all their agenda for the year.

“The Speaker also assured that the House is further re-energized for better performance,” Obeten said.

(NAN)