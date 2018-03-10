Cross River APC: Crisis deepens over congress election

The crisis in the Cross River State chapter of the party seems escalating as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party disagrees with the National Vice Chairman South south, Hilliard Eta in the conduct of the recent state congress held on Saturday February 24 24th February.

While the APC National Vice Chairman South- South Eta described the State congress that produced Mr. John Etim as state Chairman illegal and charade, the NWC led by Chief John Odigie Oyegun said the congress was properly conducted as all requirements to it were fulfilled.

Hilliard Eta’s wife, Mrs. Mary Ekpere Eta also participated as a delegate in the same election.

Speaking to reporters recently in Abuja after the said state congress, Eta said, “I got a report today that one Etim John is going around calling himself the chairman of the APC in Cross Rivers State. First of all, I am the National Vice Chairman of the APC in the South- South and Cross River is one of the states under my supervision and I know that the chapter is headed by Sir. John Ochalla as acting chairman”.

Reacting to Eta, the APC National Organizing Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso dismissed this position saying that the Cross River congress was a concluded exercise.

Izunaso said, “As far as the party is concerned, that exercise is already concluded; the National Vice Chairman South- South was the only person that did not vote out of 109 delegates for that election. Only him absented himself and didn’t vote and because he didn’t vote he can’t say it is a charade. Two persons bought forms and contested and one person defeated another. So, why is it a charade? And you know the party has an appeal committee, if anybody is not satisfied with the conduct of the congress why can’t he go to the appeal committee”, he queried.

Also reacting to Eta’s position the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former APC Cross River State chairman, Usani Usani said the congress was properly conducted as directed by the National Working Committee (NWC).

“Well, the National Vice chairman may have to substantiate the impropriety of the conduct because l am surprised on an account of the fact that he had subscribed to the fact that we needed an exercise to have a chairman. I am also aware that in one meeting he called for the zonal meeting in Calabar, l was present when he said that the only authentic and viable authority to give a template for the conduct of that exercise was the National Executive of the party and he said he was going to bring the template down. Though it has taken quite long but it therefore substantiates his claim and confident on rightful authority to do that which is the national leadership of the party. So, l will be surprised if he said so although l don’t know the grounds of his saying so”, Usani said.

Giving credence to the congress, the Minister said, “the caliber of people who voted in that congress does not suggest that it was not properly conducted because they are informed to participate in what is not proper”.

Among the delegates that voted at the Congress were: former Cross River governor, Clement Ebi, Sen. victor Ndoma Egba, Sen. Owan Enoh, Sen. Bassey Otu, Sir John Ochalla, Bishop Victor Ebong, Mrs. Mary Ekpere-Eta ( Wife of Hilliard Eta), Hon. Alex Ukam and Hon. Sunny Ettah.

Others are:Wabilly Nyiam, Barr. Lazarus Undie, Hon.Etnest Irek, Hon. Ngim Okpo, Hon. Ernest Eki, Owan Ekpe and Paul Obi.

On the allegation that 21 days’ notice was not given to INEC, the APC National Organizing Secretary said notice was given to INEC November last year.

“This congress was to hold in November last year and notice was given to INEC and once you have given a notice to INEC you have given. So, you can hold it at any latter date, it doesn’t matter. What you do is that when you’re holding it you remind them of the notice”.