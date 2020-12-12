Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Milestone – 750 Career Goals

Undeniably one of the best players of modern times, Cristiano Ronaldo has a very enviable career. Almost 20 years of playing football and the Portuguese star is still at the top level.

Unsurprisingly, many punters places bets on his games, you could too, using this Betfred promo code. He has bagged several trophies during his career but recently, he achieved a milestone after having scored his 750th goal.

The Juventus striker has scored in many goals for various leagues including the EPL and La Liga. He is also a star for the Portuguese national team. Here is everything you would want to know about Cristiano Ronaldo’s 750 career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo started his career with Sporting Portugal in the 2002-2003 season. In his first year, he played 31 games and scored 5 goals. He scored three times in the league and twice in the Portuguese Cup.

The revelation at Manchester United in England

Later, he started playing for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo shone in the eyes of the people of England. From his first season (2003-2004) to his sixth and final season (2008-2009), the Portuguese star found the net 118 times in 292 games.

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo crosses the century mark for Portugal

He scored in several competitions including the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Capital One Cup. After his departure from Old Trafford, his career continued to boom at Real Madrid, where he spent almost a decade.

The consecration to Real Madrid

Arriving at Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 for a record transfer of 94 million euros, the Portuguese striker experienced the greatest moments of his career. Real Madrid instantly became a hit with punters who’d place wagers using promos like this bonus or similar other options.

He won the UEFA Champions League, the European Super Cup, the Spanish league, the Spanish Cup and all possible trophies with Real Madrid. He is Real Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer having scored 450 goals for them.

The move to Juventus

Arriving at Juventus in the summer of 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo only confirmed all the hype that followed him. While he has already completed two seasons and started the third, he already has a record of scoring 75 goals in official games with this Italian club. He has scored in Serie A: Italian Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Playing for the Portuguese national team since 2002, he made his way to the first team in 2003. Since then, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to carry the Portugal team. Euro and Nations League winner, the 35-year-old striker is the real leader of the group. In 170 games for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 102 goals.

A few goals behind Iranian Ali Daei (109 goals), Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way to becoming the top scorer of all the national teams. He is already the top scorer in the history of the Champions League and holds several other records. Today at 750 goals, the Portuguese star is not yet ready to stop.