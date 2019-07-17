The Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Prof. Yohana Izam, on Tuesday, threatened to rusticate any recalcitrant/undisciplined student found to be causing crisis on the institution’s campus.

Izam made the threat in his office during a courtesy call on him by chairmen of Langtang North and South local governments, messrs Amos Nanloh Kparnim and Minchak Samson-Rims ,respectively.

Izam said that a situation where students who were staying off campus would invade their colleagues’ hostels and brew crisis “will no longer be tolerated by the university management”.

He emphasised the need for students of the university living off campus to conduct themselves at all times in accordance with the rules and regulations of the institution.

“As students, you should know that degrees can only be awarded based on your proven academic excellence as well as character.

“The unfortunate incident of phone snatching which resulted into the breaking of rooms and injuring of unsuspecting students staying on campus last week by criminal elements is totally unacceptable.

“The management, with all seriousness, has began investigating into the incident in liaison with security operatives to get to the roots of the matter and deal with the students involved in it, ” the vice chancellor said.

He warned that any student found to be involved “in this uncivil act will be punished in accordance with the laws and regulations governing the conduct of students as stipulated in the University’s students Handbook and other extant laws.”

Earlier, Nanloh-Kparnim, Chairman of Langtang North Local Government, said, “as stakeholders, we are in the University on a fact finding mission to ascertain the actual situation of things in the light of reports about altercations among students groups on campus.”

Nanloh-Kparnim expressed hope that the management of the university would do all it could to arrest students unrest and other security threats to the entire university community for academic excellence to thrive.