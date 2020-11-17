Crisis looms in Ondo varsity over unpaid lecturers’ salaries

By Tosin Ajuwon

Crisis seems to be looming at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State as lecturers, under the aegis of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), are threatening a face-off with the state government over the nonpayment of their four months accumulated salaries.

Specifically, the lecturers are accusing the government of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of under-funding the state-owned tertiary institution, describing the development as a threat to industrial harmony on the campus.

Rising from its congress held at the weekend, the lecturers said all academic staff in AAUA had been on “amputated net salaries” for the past three years.

Chairman of ASUU, AAUA branch, Dr. Simon Ehiabhi, who spoke after the congress, explained that the lecturers at the school were owed salaries for July, August, September and October.

He added that the monthly subvention to the university in the 2015/2016 academic session was N212.5 million, but it was drastically reduced in 2017 by the state government to N148 million at a time when the number of academic staff increased from 382 to 456.

According to him, the drop in the monthly subvention and budgetary allocation to the university was negatively affecting the capacity and responsibilities of the staff and so also was the nonpayment of their salaries.

“The union, therefore, finds it difficult to understand the rationale behind the reduction of the budgetary allocation to a growing university as AAUA by the state government.

“It is, therefore, disheartening to note that because of the drastic drop in subvention, which amounts to under-funding, the university is owing ASUU-AAUA over N12 million as members’ checkoff dues, while the Academic Staff Cooperative Multipurpose Society (ASCMS) is being owed over N100 million which is deductions from academic staff salaries.

“As a result of non-release of the union’s checkoff dues, it has become extremely difficult for the union to carry out some of its statutory functions to members in particular and the general public, while the ASCMS is also going through difficult challenges in promptly meeting the financial needs of its members as the union has not received deductions since January 2020, aside the backlog of other deductions.”

While noting that the university had been rated as the best state tertiary institution in the country by the 2020 webometrics ranking due to the commitment of staff, Dr. Ehiabhi said it was unfortunate that the same members of staff were being subjected to poverty as a result of the nonpayment of lecturers’ salaries as and when due.

The ASUU chair explained that the university campus was now full of staff with sad faces, wallowing in pains, sickness, deprivation, frustration and haplessness.

He thereafter advised the state government, as a matter of urgency, to bail the university out of its present financial predicament, as a shortterm measure for the institution to offset all the outstanding salaries, including the cooperative deductions to avoid imminent crisis and industrial disharmony.

READ ALSO: Ondo Election: My victory is a renewal of my mandate — Akeredolu

“As a long-term measure, the budgetary allocation (subvention) to Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko should be appreciably increased to be able to accommodate staff wage bills and other university activities.

“The union is calling on the Governing Council of the University under the leadership of Barr.

Tunji Abayomi, to assist it in terms of sourcing for funds and also persuading the visitor and governor of the state to urgently intervene to rescue members of staff and university from extinction,” he said.