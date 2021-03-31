Crisis looms as APC membership registration exercise finally ends

The All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise came to an end on Tuesday, March 30.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the party’s national caretaker distributed a total of 36 million membership forms.

Daily Times gathered that fresh issues are being thrown up by the intra-party politicking that defined the entire duration of the exercise.

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged unity among the members.

The newspaper noted that it was learnt on Monday, March 29, that the committees sent from Abuja to states to coordinate the exercise have been asked to serve as the appeal panels.

The report said the committee has a week to conclude the appeal phase of the exercise before moving their collated and certified registers to the party headquarters in Abuja.

According to the report, a chieftain of the party said that an avalanche of complaints against the said committees, is before Abuja and what they would eventually transfer to the national body may not be acceptable to many critical stakeholders.

A party chieftain in Ekiti state was also quoted as saying that Governor Kayode Fayemi is in control of the election, but that he is mismanaging his firm grip on the party by ostracizing prominent members who might question some of his decisions.