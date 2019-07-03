Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

A 22 year- old Cripple Begger identified as Yusuf Mohammed in Asaba, Delta state has said he makes N150,000 monthly through begging and prophesies.

Mohammed who spoke to Journalists in on Wednesday said he was a victim of poliomyelitis, saying that he came into Asaba five months ago through a friend.

“I have two wives and I beg at the popular Ogbeogonogo market since I came into Asaba crippled through a friend who is of the same town.

My regrets is that I can’t sleep sufficiently with my two wives who are not Hausa but Ibos from Imo state and I make over N30, 000 everyday at the center of the market”, Mohammed said

He said that he would have preferred to be shoemaker but for the pains he often receives in the legs and appealed to the state government to come his aid

“My parents died seven years ago in Kaduna and since then things have been difficult for me, especially on how to be feeding myself and I was forced into begging in Asaba”, he disclosed.

The Cripple Begger also prophesies for members of the public who in turn give out their financial helping hands

” Yes I do prophesies to make a living for myself and i have many patrons who will in turn give me money as their contributions for my upkeep and attend to others”, Mohammed said.