Chioma Joseph

The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force during a mid-night raid in some parts of the state arrested 77 suspected criminals including prostitutes.

Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that the mid-night enforcement raid was carried out due to the incessant complaints by residents around Akowonjo, Egbeda, Shasha, Iyana-Ipaja, Ayobo and Abule-Oki in continuation of total eradication of criminal hideouts across the State.

CSP Egbeyemi disclosed further that the enforcement raid was carried out on the directives of both the government and that of Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Zubairu Muazu.

He stated that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police is poised at tackling current challenges and making sure that criminal elements were no longer allowed any free reign; they will not be given freedom of space to practice any of their criminal acts.

He said, “ The Agency conducted a thorough screening of all those raided, only 12 males and 26 prostitutes without proper means of identifications were left to be prosecuted.

“We want to assure members of the public that there is a synergy amongst all security agencies across the State and that we will not renege in fulfilling our primary responsibility of protecting lives and properties.”

Also, the Lagos State Government over breached of security peace took over the ‘Alluminium Village’ at Dopemu area of Agege.

CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi hinted that the enforcement team of the Agency demolished all illegal shanties where criminal elements (Awawa cult gang) hibernate to perpetrate their nefarious activities on innocent members of the public.

“A lot of criminal activities like rape, robbery and harbouring of criminals takes place at ‘Alluminium Village’ on daily basis. We receives daily complaints about criminal activities about the area from residents/victims and therefore mobilised to dislodged the entire area to flushed out all criminals,” he stated.

The Chairman confirmed that 6 notorious members of dreadful ‘Awawa Cult Gang’ were arrested while their ring leader Tobi Akinsanya (a.k.a. Scorpion) who was just released from prison was at large.

According to the Chairman “While we are still on the trail of these two prime suspect (Tobi Akinsanya) and his second in command (aka Body), we want to assure members of the public that this ‘Awawa Cult Gang’ have murdered sleep and they see no sleep anymore we shall make sure that all of them are rooted out and they face the full wrath of the Law.”

He however quoted the Commissioner of Police to have warned parents to always monitor their children and wards as anyone caught fermenting any trouble or engaging in any criminal activities such as selling/smoking illicit drugs, rape, cultism or robbery would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.