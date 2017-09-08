Woman, Two other Suspects Arrested in Onicha Ukwuani in Delta.

Three persons (names withheld) suspected to be behind the vandalization of public water borehole installations and stealing of submersible pump machines in Onicha Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State have been arrested. It was gathered that the suspects that include a woman alleged to be the receiver (buyer) of the stolen water pumping machines were nabbed by local vigilante in the area before they were handed over to the police, while two of the suspects escaped into the bush.

The suspects, according to an eyewitness, upon their arrest, allegedly confessed to the crime confessed to the crime as they were caught red-handed with the stolen items. It was learnt that, that was the third time government water borehole installation would be vandalized and their submersible pumping machines removed by men of the underworld between 2016 and now, with the robbers having their way.

However, nemesis caught up with the suspects following a tip off due to the frequent vandalization and stealing of the equipment. Speaking on the arrest of the suspects after a visit to the police station in the area where the suspects were taken to, the pioneer Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Aneke Ifemeni, who is also a leader in the community, called on the police authorities to investigate the matter properly and get to the root of the matter.

He urged the police to recover all the submersible water borehole pumping machines stolen from water installations in the community. Hon. Ifemeni enjoined police to arrest all persons linked to the case including two persons who are said to be on the run at present. According to him “police should ensure that justice is done by charging the suspects to court so that they will face the wrath of the law.”

The former Majority Leader who was not happy over the ugly development said “while efforts are being made to attract government presence to the area, some youths in collaboration with their parents are busy vandalizing, stealing and selling such items as scraps.” He warned against sweeping the matter under the carpet, adding that the police and government including the community are aware of the matter.

Meanwhile, police in Asaba have arraigned two middle-aged men before an Asaba Chief Magistrate Court, for allegedly illegally breaking into an uncompleted hotel building site located at Kingdom Street, off Ezenei Avenue, Asaba, Delta State and stealing tiles and building materials valued at N24 million.

The accused, Mr. Victor Igboh, 23 and Mr. Scott Nnamdi 25, were alleged to have conspired and broke into the uncompleted hotel building of Chinedu & Sons Investment Nig. Ltd at late hours of the night. The prosecutor said Victor and others now at large, stole 165 cartons of Tiles valued N11 million and plumbing material valued at N13 million, properties of Chinedu & Sons Investment Nig. Ltd.

The prosecutor also alleged that Victor also forged an invoice receipt bearing Osyco Biz Link Investment knowing same to be forged and thereby committed an offence. According to the prosecutor, Inspector Ekugbe Biokoro, both men are facing a four-count charge for the offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap. C21 Vol. 1 laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2016. The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges and the trial Chief Magistrate, Mr. Felix .I. Dike granted them bail in the sum of N2 million each and adjourned the case.

Also, Two middle-aged men have been charged to court for joining an illegal secret society in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, Delta State. In addition, the two were charged for illegally being in possession of gun and threatening to shoot on Mr. Oyibo Afoke, which is punishable under section 6 (1) (C) of Delta State Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism law 2016. Those charged before Oghara Magistrate for conspiring and belonging to an unlawful society/cultism known as Aye confraternity are Onoroide Orezi 20, and Sunday Ololo 21, and others now at large.

The prosecution said they intend to cause harm to the peace and orderliness of the area and the State. After the charges were read to them, no plead was taken and the matter was adjourned to September 25, 2017.

