Two suspected ritualists nabbed in Lagos

No fewer than two suspected Ritualists have been arrested by the police in Lagos State.

The suspects, Sarafu Yakubu Aged 25years, who hails from Ove Community in Magbon and 40year old Fatai Muritado and 40year old Fatai Muritado of Tologbo area,Magbon all in Badagry ,were all arrested in the wee hours of yesterday at Oble Community by a crack team of Police operatives from Area ‘K’ Command led by the Area Commander, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

According to a reliable eye witness account (Names withheld),the suspects numbering Four ,were on the verge of sacrificing their female victim,Miss Ayomide Bello,after raping her in turns,when a distress call was sent to the Area Commander by a resident, who was alerted the victims distress shout for help.

ACP Okafor was said to have swung into action and succeeded in smoking the suspects in out of their hide out.

The two suspects said to be presently cooling off their heels at the Area ‘K’ Police detention facility, confessed to have kidnapped their victims Ibadan ,Oyo State on Monday the 4th of September 2017, and successfully moved her to Lagos.

Our correspondent further gathered that for Police resistence, the suspects would have been lynched by so e angry residents that had converged to witness the rescue operation.

A police source also confirmed that investigation was on, noting that efforts to arrest the remaining members of the syndicate is on top gear.

When the Area Commander was contacted, she declined comments but directed our correspondent to confirm from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

As at the time of going to the press, Telephone calls put across to the PPRO, Mr Famous Cole,an Assistant Superintendent of Police was not taken.