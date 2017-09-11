Two Ritualists Arrested With Human Flesh In Oyo State (Photo)

The Oyo State police command has arrested two suspected ritualists. Speaking during the parade of the suspected criminals the state police commissioner, Abiodun Odude, said Murtala Aliyu (30) and Saheed Raji (40) were arrested for being in possession of human flesh.

Odude said the Federal Highway Patrol team on a stop and search along Ogbomoso-Ilorin Highway, first arrested Aliyu in a commercial vehicle around 6:20p.m. on August 9, with a piece of flesh suspected to be human part.

“Aliyu, an Arabic teacher, later confessed he was given the flesh by Raji for money rituals; the second suspect was subsequently arrested at Idumota in Lagos State,” Odude said.

In his confessional statement, Raji, a herbs seller in Idumota, said he contracted the Arabic teacher (Aliyu) to help him make charms that would make him record faster sales.

