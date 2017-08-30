Two Ondo Pastors killed Dead Within 24 Hours

While suspected kidnappers killed a Pastor and abducted three commuters travelling in a commercial vehicle along Owo/Ikare Road in Akoko South West Local Government Areas, another cleric, Pastor Deji Joshua, was killed by suspected armed robbers in Okitipupa Local Council Area.

Joshua was the pastor in charge of the Goodnews Baptist Church, Igbegunrin, Ilaje/Apoi Association of the Ondo State Baptist Conference.

According to sources, the Baptist cleric was on his motorcycle when the suspected robbers attacked him around Ode-Aye and shot him at close range before taking his motorcycle.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 11.30pm on Monday.

The earlier incident occurred when the Pastor and other commuters took off from Ikare, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area and were heading to Akure, the state capital, when they were seized at Ose-Oba.

According to the source, the Pastor, who confronted the gunmen, was shot in the head.

He was left in a pool of his blood and died before while being rushed to hospital.

The suspected kidnappers have contacted the families of the other victims and demanded a ransom of N10 million each.

The families are reportedly negotiating with the kidnappers.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, said the command had commenced investigation into the incidents.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Ondo State, Revd. John Oladapo, urged the police to fish out the killers of the clerics.