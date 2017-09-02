Suspects who snatch cars from churches arrested

Three suspects notorious for car snatching in churches within Anambra and its environs have been arrested by the the Anambra State Police Command.

It was gathered that the suspects – Monday Uche(64), Sunday Ofoekwe(42) and Joseph Chikezie (60) – were arrested based on a tip off from a concerned member of the public after several cars had been moved from different churches.

The State Police Spokesperson, ASP Nwode Nkeiruka who paraded the suspects disclosed that Uche and Chikezie had conspired with the duo of Okowa and Johnson who are still at large and removed one Toyota Tacoma with Registration no:KGS 735 KS from where parked at St. Michael catholic Church Amakioha Owerri.

She said, “After the theft it was reported to the police and investigations launched into the matter, the suspects were tracked down by the Anambra State police Command and arrested at Nnobi town idemili south LGA of Anambra State.

“One stolen Toyota Tacoma Jeep was recovered from the gang, 25 bunches of keys, one master key, one federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) jacket, one federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) banner, two number plates: MUS 515 AX Lagos, NSH 109 FM Anambra, one emergency Tyre pump, one Toyota ignition key seating, sets of spanners, Anambra State Vigilante ID card, were all recovered from the gang

“The suspects also confessed to the crime and are assisting the police with useful information and will be prosecuted when investigations has been completed.”

Similarly she called on the good people of Anambra to be security conscious at all times and report any strange observation or suspicious movements to the police or other security agencies promptly.