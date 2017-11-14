After Surviving armed Robbery Attack, Man Dies In Hospital Due To Power Failure

This is very unfortunate. A man identified as Tima Numbere, died an “unnecessary” death after he was attacked by armed robbers at Dline in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital four days ago.

The man was beaten and the criminals hit his head with a gun and made away with all his belongings.

Tima died on Sunday at a hospital due to poor health system and lack of effective power supply.

According to reports, Tima had fainted after the robbery attack as he went into coma and was diagnosed of blood clotting in the head. He was admitted at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) and was on life support.

He eventually died when there was power failure and the hospital could not change over to generator on time.

He successfully cheated death in the hands of armed robbers but died due to laxity in our health system. May his soul rest in peace.