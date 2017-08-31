Suicide bomber kills 5 outside bank in Kabul

A suicide bomber killed at least five people and wounded nine others outside a bank in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The attack occurred Tuesday at the entrance of a Kabul Bank branch not far from the heavily protected U.S. embassy.

Witnesses said personnel of the Afghan army and other security institutions were in the crowd to receive their monthly salaries. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The deadly blast occurred as Afghanistan prepares to mark the annual Eid festival.

Meanwhile, Herat provincial government spokesman Jilani Farhad told VOA an overnight U.S. drone strike left at least 13 civilians dead, including women and children, and wounded seven others.

The spokesman said missiles fired at a Taliban hideout from an unmanned aircraft in the Shindand district also hit a nearby house causing the civilian casualties. The attack killed 16 insurgents and wounded several others, Farhad added.

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission has not commented on the attack or Afghan official claims of civilian casualties.