Only son of prominent pharmacist in Calabar kidnapped

*Abductors demand N70 million ransom

Mr. Uzodinma Uwangwu, only son of the proprietor of Kamel Pharmacy in Calabar, the Cross River state capital, Mr. Nwabu Uwangwu, has been kidnapped by gunmen. Our sources hinted that the abductors who got in touch with the family, have made a demanded of N70 million ransom before the victim could be released.

Uzodinma was kidnapped in the company’s premises at Goldie by Mount Zion. The incident occurred on Saturday night and has not been released four days after.

Kamel Pharmacy has four branches in Calabar, and interestingly, few weeks ago, one of its branch was attacked by armed men and valuable goods, including cash, were carted away.

It would be recalled that the state Commissioner of Water Resources, Mr. Gabriel Odu-Orji; MD of HitFM, Mr. Patrick Ugbe and former Federal House of Representatives member, Hon. Peter Igbodo, were all kidnapped in Calabar and undisclosed ransom was paid before they were released.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ms Irene Ugbo, said that Uzodinma was kidnapped and ransom is being demanded by his abductors. Ugbo assured that the police is on top of the matter and will do everything to ensure that Uzodinma returns safely to his family and on time.

“We are currently working on it, and we’ll make sure that the kidnappers cannot go scot-free and the victim release to the family soonest,” she stated.