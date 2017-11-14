Several Injured As Policemen, Students, Clash In Oyo

Four police officers were admitted to a hospital after being injured in a clash between the police and students of the Federal College of Agriculture, Moor Plantation, Apata, Ibadan

All hell broke loose in Ibadan on Monday after students of the Federal College of Agriculture, Moor Plantation, Apata, Ibadan and officers of the Nigeria Police Force clashed.

The students were said to have trooped to the Ibadan-Abeokuta Expressway around 6.30am, blocking the main road linking Oyo and Ogun states, with many motorists forced to take alternative routes to their destinations.

It was learnt that the rector invited the police when the students, who were protesting against the school’s management system, blocked the main road.

They were said to be calling for the removal of the Provost of the school, Dr Babajide Adenekan, after a disagreement between Adenekan and members of the school’s Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, Non-Academic Staff Union and the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, said four cops were admitted to a hospital while eight police vans were also damaged in the clash.

While revealing that the police had arrested five people for their involvement in the clash, Odude said there had been several meetings between the school authorities, the students and the police on how to resolve the crises in the school.

The students, however, claimed that the police shot at them during the protest with some of them sustaining gunshot injuries. They also said a lecturer was injured in the clash.