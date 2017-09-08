Police rearrest three suspects who escaped detention

Dismiss three personnel for negligence

Three of the four suspects that had escaped from detention at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department(SCIID) Umuahia and made away with two AK47 rifles have been rearrested by the Abia State Police Command.

The suspects, Kingsley Anyim, Chijioke Chukwu and Emeka Ukaegbu were been interrogated by men of the Anti-Kidnapping Section (D7) of the SCIID had escaped on September 2nd, 2017.

Parading the suspects at the State Police Headquarters in Umuahia, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeleye Oyebade stated that the negligence to duty as display by three police personnel who were meant to be on duty that day, led to the cell break.

He said, ” the suspects conceived the escape and nurtured it into fruition due to the negligence and absence from duty of the policemen scheduled for duty on that fateful day.

” However, three of the escapees have been rearrested and one of the rifles recovered while all the officers involved in the act of negligence and absence from duty have all been taken through the Force approved disciplinary action process.

” They have been dismissed from the Force, and will be prosecuted. Efforts to rearrest the remaining escapees is being intensified.

“Meanwhile, it need be mentioned that Ukaegbu confessed to where he kept the remaining AK47 rifle. I assure you that the rifle will be retrieved soonest. ”

Also paraded were suspected cultists cum murder suspects who had on September 5th, 2017 shot dead a man identified as Nnadozie Ezinwa Onyema aged 36 years.

A distress call was made to the Police about the incident which happened early on the said day around ‘Early Learning’ road by Umueze in Aba. The police who responded promptly had arrested Godswill Okeke and Godwin Dada both males aged 26 years and 31 years.

According to CP Adeleye, “Consequent on the call, SP Gabriel Alobo, the Divisional Crime Officer Abayi Division led a team of patrol men from the division to the scene of incident where the victim was found in a pool of his own blood.

” One locally made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered around the scene. Combing of the street and surrounding environment, resulted in the arrest of the suspects. Photograph of the deceased was taken and corpse taken to the morgue for preservation.”

The Commissioner of Police stated further that investigations were ongoing to ascertain the motive behind the killing as well as other facts that will facilitate prosecution.

Joy Anyim