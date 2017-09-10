Police nab man who hijack car, 12-month old baby in Ilorin

A middle aged man has been caught by the police in Kwara state after

he hijacked a car with a 16-month old baby in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The incident occurred on Thursday night after the baby’s mother, a

serving official of the Kwara state judiciary, agreed to help the man

from the church to Diviland area of Gaa-Akanbi, in the metropolis.

The man was said to have later hijacked the car with the baby inside

and drove away. A manhunt was immediately launched by the police while

family members and friends resorted to massive social media awareness

on the incident. The man later abandoned the baby at Akerebiata area

of the metropolis and from there drove back to Asa Dam area where he

parked to spend the night with his girlfriend.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman said: “We had just finished the

communion service and my baby was already restless. I had actually

wanted to leave much earlier but just decided to stay for the grace.

And then this man came up to me asking that I help him up to Diviland,

which is just near my own house.

“I agreed to help him and just as I took the turn to our house

immediately after Diviland, he brought out a knife and asked me to

surrender the car. I struggled with him for sometime because I noticed

that the knife he carried was not a very strong one but there was

nobody to come to my aid. He later pushed me out and that was when

people around realised something was wrong so they came but he had

already sped off.”

It was gathered that immediately the matter was reported at the ‘A’

Division police station, men of the state command went into action and

traced the car, first to a point around Agric Area. The man was said

to have driven to Akerebiata, on the way to Sobi Barracks where he

abandoned the baby in a car seat and from there made a detour back to

Asa Dam Road where he went to lodge with his girlfriend.

Friends and family members continued yesterday to praise the police

and other security agencies for the speed and effectiveness of the

work that led to the recovery of the baby and the car.

Kehinde Akinpelu Ilorin.