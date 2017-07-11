Police confirm arrest of Enugu- based pastor for kidnapping 60-year-old woman

The Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police Force said its operatives of the state criminal intelligence and investigations Department have one Pastor Solomon Ozioko who allegedly abducted a 60 year old woman identified as Esther Ogbu.

the suspect, Pastor Solomon Ozioko, who hails from Ovoko in Igbo Eze South but resides in Enugu Ezike abducted his victim and took her into a forest and tired her to a tree.

Amaraizu said the police through intelligence information struck and rescued the victim after spending twelve days in the forest.

He said Mrs. Ogbu has since been rushed to the General Hospital at Ogurute where she is receiving medical attention.

Amaraizu added that police has commenced a full scale investigations with a view to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the abduction of the 60 year old woman.

According to him, “The self- acclaimed pastor, Solomon Ozioko, is helping the police operatives in their investigations in relation to the abduction”.