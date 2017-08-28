Police bust two fraud syndicates

Policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Police Command, have arrested four members of two fraud syndicates operating in Ikeja, Maryland, Ojodu-Berger, Agege and Oshodi parts of the state metropolis.

The members of the syndicates, three male and a female, were arrested in two separate cases of fraud last Thursday and Saturday in Ikeja and Oshodi.

The first group, comprising of Chinasa Sunday, 44; and Osadebe Aigbe 30, were arrested in Ikeja after several days of being under the surveillance of the RRS Undercover team for defrauding a lady of the sum of N85,000.00.

Their victim, Grace Enitan, had reported at the RRS Headquarters that a syndicate of four men picked her up in a taxi and duped her of the sum while she was heading to Ikeja.

Investigations revealed that Chinasa Sunday and Osadebe Aigbe were involved in the scam while their ring-leader, identified as Martin, is on the run.

The victim, after the arrest, identified the two suspects and their respective roles in the scam.

Chinasa, while pleading for leniency, explained that he joined the syndicate after losing his job in February, 2017. He explained that they picked up the suspect in Olowopopo Way, Ikeja, adding that her role was to monitor their victims while the scam lasted.

The second syndicate members were arrested on Sunday after a failed bid to swindle a food seller of over N120,000 and dispossess her of her jewelry in Oshodi.

The victim, identified as Rukayat Aderinwale, was accosted and hypnotised by a syndicate of five members before dispossessing her of a purse containing the sum and her mobile phone.

They were leading her away to another location when the lady regained her consciousness and called out to RRS officers stationed nearby.

The officer arrested one Sunday Atanda, 56, living in 13, Pero Street, Agege and a 58 year old Fausat Tijani, a pure water seller in Akala, Mushin, while three other members of the syndicate escaped.

In his confession to the police, Atanda gave the names of other syndicate members as Kayode, Shina and Lateef. He added that the syndicate only operated on the road.

He stressed that what they wanted to achieve was to dispossess the mother of three of her money, phone and jewel. He maintained that he joined the team to raise money to feed his family.

He disclosed that the team operated in Agege and Oshodi, adding that Lateef is their ring-leader and he dictated when and where the syndicate would operate every day.

Confirming the development, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole said that the command is reinvigorated to make Lagos inhabitable for criminals.

He added that investigation is on-going to arrest other syndicate members.