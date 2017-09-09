Police burst kidnap gang, rescue victim

A three man kidnap gang have been intercepted by men of the Anambra State Police Command and a victim rescued recently.

The suspects, Chukwudi Nwabundo, Obiora Madubueze and Chinaza Udeezue (deceased) were arrested based on information from a good citizen of the state that a group of boys led by Nwabundo had invaded the house of one Peter Chukwuemeka of Isiokwe village, Aguleri and took away one John Ifediora of Umuganagu village to IYI OJI shrine where he was subjected to torture.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Umar revealed that detectives acting on the intelligence had stormed the bush at Aguleri in Anambra east, and successfully rescued the victim.

He said, “Two suspects were arrested on the spot and the third suspect who sustained gunshot injuries was certified dead at the hospital.”

The Commissioner said the suspects confessed to the crime and will be charged to court accordingly.

Similarly, 22 suspected cultists Sequel to a report that a group of young men suspected to be cultists were seen at a scene of initiation at Nnewi.

CP Umar stated that Police teams from the Special Anti- Cultism (SPAC) had immediately swung into action, cordoned the area and arrested the suspects who were mainly teenagers.

The CP said the suspects includes the following names, “Onujiobi Samson, Ebuka Chijioke, Chibuzo Mbonu, Chinonso Uwandu, Chijioke Nwoye, Osundu Uzoh, Chidiebele Okoyeobele, David Nwokoye, Ugbuagu Jonathan, Ofor Obinna.

” Chukwuemeka Onyeije, Richard Kenechukwu, Okoyeobele Oluebube, Onyema Bosah, Tony Chukwuemezie, Onyema Udoji, Ifeanyi Onu, Chukwunonye Nnamdi, Ugwu Chinaza, Valentine Eriobala, Chibuzo Okoro and Onyia Ejike”

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one locally made revolver pistol with one live ammunition, one locally made pistol gun with 3 live cartridges, one muffler,one black turban, three black berets, two daggers, three short axes and three machetes.



The suspects were said to have confessed to be members of different cult groups and will be charged to court for prosecution.

CP Umar expressed readiness of the Command to continue partnering with other security agencies and law abiding citizens of the state to eliminate all forms of crimes and criminalities.

He advised saying, “I wish to advise parents to take care of their children/wards so as to reduce cultism in the society, and also report to the Police or other security agencies of any suspicious movement of their children or other persons promptly in fulfillment of a core civic responsibility.”