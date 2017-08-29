Police arrest kidnapper who eats victim’s body parts

The Rivers State police yesterday arrested and paraded young man, Roland Peter, a member of a notorious gang who kidnapped and ate parts of the body of his victims as pepper soup.

The suspect, the police said, kidnapped one pastor Samuel Okpara from Edoha, Ahoada West Local Government of Rivers State killed, beheaded and used his liver and intestine of their victim for pepper soup and plantain portage and were arrested preparing their meal.

Briefing newsmen Monday while parading the suspects which included other 25 suspects, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Zaki, also announced a reward of N1-million for information that would lead to the re-arrest of the escapee suspected ritual murderer, Ifeanyichukwu Dike who escaped from police custody over a week ago.

The CP said Roland Peter was alleged to be in possession of the gang`s rifles adding that the group was led by one Justus whose surname is unknown but popularly known as High Tension and hailed from Abarikpo in Ahoada East Local Government Area. He said the suspect was already helping the police in their investigation.

The commissioner stated: “Furthermore, operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS in a covert operation arrested a four-man gang, Tony Victory, Patrick Job, Ndubisi Uduji and Uchenna Okoro who robbed a Bank Manager of an Old Generation”.

He said the investigation revealed that they connived with her gateman and two of her drivers and snatched her Toyota Corolla, which was recovered from them in Lagos and is in custody of SARS with the investigation still ongoing.

“SARS operatives also arrested Belema Oriasi, Michael Eboh, and Godspower Israel who are said to be the gang operating along Ada George Road. The SARS arrested Rabiu Mohammed, Smart Moses, Answer Eze, Friday Ichendu and Anthony Horsfall. They are said to be the criminal gang operating along the East West Road. They are helping the

police and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded”, the Rivers State police boss stated.

According to the Commissioner, the arrests were pursuant to his four-point objectives of “total war against crime and criminality; zero tolerance for corruption; policing with international best practices and community

partnership in combating crime”.

Zaki, however, regretted the escape of Ifeanyichukwu Dike, a suspected ritual murderer from an IPO in the course of statement taking saying the incident has not only left a sour taste in the mouth of the police command but also created a dent in his avowed fight against crime and criminality.

Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt