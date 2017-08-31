Police application stalls judgement in Evans N300 suit

A bid by the alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, to challenge his continued detention since June 10, 2017 at a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos was on Tuesday stalled owing to an application filed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

At yesterday’s proceedings, lawyer representing the IGP and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), David Igbodo, while drawing the court’s attention to the application said his clients deserved to be heard before any judgement can be delivered in the matter.

According to him, one of the reasons for bringing the application is to urge the court to nullify the appearance and submissions of one, Henry Obiazi, who appeared for both the IGP and NPF on August 16 when the matter was fixed for judgement.

He said the lawyer was not authorized by either the IGP or the NPF to represent them in court.

Consequently, he is asking the court to set aside the ruling delivered at the last hearing when the matter was fixed for judgement without hearing the IGP and the NPF.

Igbodo told the court that other respondents in the matter have been served but the applicant rejected service.

But Evans lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, opposed the hearing of the application, saying it was intended to arrest the court’s judgement. He also faulted claims by Igbodo that he evaded service of the application on him.

According to him, there is nothing before the court again after parties have canvased arguments and a date for judgement fixed.

Ogungbeje’s opposition was however overruled by the judge on the ground that there are proof that he actually evaded service.

Meanwhile the court has adjourned hearing of the application to September 5.

Peter Fowoyo, Lagos