Photo: Indian cab driver arrested for filing false theft complaint against four Nigerians

A 24-year-old cab driver, Ankur Kumar was arrested in Greater Noida last Sunday for filing a false complaint against four Nigerians claiming that they had robbed his car. Police also seized his white Wagon-R

According to Times of India, the accused from Meerut told police that he had failed to pay the EMI and hence plotted the robbery and blamed the Nigerians.

“I thought the police will believe my narrative and I will escape from this mess,” he said.

Amit Kumar Shrivastava, circle officer, Greater Noida I, said Kumar got the vehicle from cab aggregator Ola in April this year. He had paid Rs 25,000 non-refundable money as down payment, and Rs 950 per day for a fixed tenure. He worked for some months for the company, and later found himself in trouble due to insufficient bookings.

Kumar on Wednesday night made a phone call to police and reported that four Nigerians had booked his cab from Akshardham Metro station to Crossings Republik in Ghaziabad and stole his vehicle. He said the Nigerians spoke in English, which he could not understand and they took him to Greater Noida.

“They dumped me near Ryan International School and fled with the car,” he told police.

Shrivastava said a case of robbery was registered at Kasna police station. The police investigated the call details record (CDR) of the mobile phone used for booking the car. It was found that the number was registered in the name of an Indian resident, Lokesh, who had no contact with any Nigerian national. Further investigation revealed that Lokesh had frequent conversations with the accused, and both were friends.

The police officers sensed foul play and again called the complainant for questioning. However, he switched off his phone and went incommunicado. The police launched a search and arrested him with the same cab from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida on Sunday. He confessed to have registered a false complaint.

“I was financially burdened and was unable to pay the EMI. I visited a friend in Delhi and made a fake booking using his phone. Then I came to Greater Noida and parked the car at a friend’s place and told police about the fake robbery,” Kumar said,

He added that he got married last year and his wife is about to deliver a baby in a few days.

“It was also difficult for me to meet the medical expenses. I faked the plot to evade EMI and rescue myself,” he said.

Police have found the cab which had a doctored number plate.

Source: Times Of India