NDLEA arrests 264 persons for illicit drugs in Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo State says no fewer than 264 suspects have been arrested for various illicit drug offences in the state.

The Commander of the agency in the state, Mr. Buba Wakawa, disclosed this in Benin on Tuesday at the 2017 UN Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Wakawa said the arrests were made between June 2016 and June 2017, adding that the figure comprised of 222 males and 42 females.

He said that the command seized within the period 61 tonnes (61, 432kg) of different types of suspected hard drugs.

The commander said that 21 vehicles and six motorcycles used as means of conveyance or suspected proceeds of drugs were also seized, while 52 convictions were secured from the Federal High Court.

He revealed that 134 drug dependent persons were counselled, rehabilitated and re-integrated into the society in the area of drug demand reduction.

Wakawa noted that the new trend in drug trafficking was the peddling of psychotropic substances.

He said the command had also seized 893 kilograms of psychotropic substances within the period.

They psychotropic substances seized included 538kg of Tramadol, 281kg of Diazepam, 64kg of Rophynol and 11 kg of Benzhecol.

Wakawa disclosed that for the first time since the creation of the command, a seizure of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine was made within the period.

He appealed to government officials, community leaders, non-governmental organisations, parents and the general public to pay attention and listen to the views of persons with drug abuse problems.

The commander said that the 2017 theme “Listen First” was specifically chosen to emphasise the need to listen to children and youths as the first step to grow healthy and safe.

He stressed that if the country was to stem the rate of criminality and other social vices bedevilling the society, then tackling drug trafficking and abuse was the only panacea.

All over the word, there is a strong correlation between drugs and crimes, especially violent crimes,” he said.

Wakawa said that if the population of drug induced crime convicts in Nigeria was to be added to the actual list of convicted drug traffickers, it would be obvious that drugs would dominate the crime index.

A lecture titled “New Trend in Drug Abuse, Prevention and Management,’’ was delivered on the occasion by Dr. Olaniyi Ayilara, a Consultant Psychiatrist at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Benin.

The UN Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was marked globally on June 26 but was celebrated in Edo on July 4.