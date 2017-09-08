Mother of four arrested with 7.5 tons of cannabis

A mother of four identified as Timilehin Vincent Iyama, has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for operating a cannabis sativa depot at the Iyana-Ira, Ketu-Lagos.

A total of 7.5 tons of the illicit merchandise was seized in the sting operation carried out by the Seme Special Area Command of the Agency.

Iyama, a mother of four from Ifon, Ondo State claimed that her husband, Vincent Iyama, an indigene of Kwale, Delta State brought in the Cannabis sativa, known in local parlance as “wee-wee” from Ondo State where the illicit drug crop is predominantly cultivated.

The drug exhibit was stored in the family’s apartment at No. 40, Kayode Badejo Street, Off Chief Tunde Aluko Street, Iyana-Ira, Lagos. A Toyota Sienna 2005 model with registration Ktu 737 DZ was also seized from the suspect.

The suspect, a JSS 3 school drop-out is known to be dealing in Garri by neighbours while she had engaged in the clandestine wholesale of Cannabis.

At the time of her arrest, the husband is said to have travelled back to Ondo State, being the source of their illicit consignment. She admitted that husband and wife have been into the illicit business for a couple of years.

According to the Seme Special Area Commander, Udotong Noah, a Commander of Narcotics, the seizure which was based on a tip-off and very intense surveillance, is a major breakthrough for the Command.

“Although the Area command has made a cumulative seizure of about six tons since January, this present seizure is the single largest since the Command was established about twenty-0ne years ago.

The Special Area Commander has called on all well meaning citizens to be more vigilant and to come forward with more of such hints to help the Agency to dismantle all the cannabis supply chains.

According to him, Cannabis has become a locally threatening drug, given the volume of local production and consumption, a situation that calls for all Nigerians to work harder to stamp it out.

“With the present seizure alone, a lot of cannabis retail outlets within the metropolis are already sent out of business,” he maintained.

Joy Anyim