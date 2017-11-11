Man remanded in prison for allegedly stealing drinks then sets shop on fire

An Asaba Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded 20-year-old John Nkeo in Okwashi-Uku Prison for allegedly stealing crates of drinks and setting the shop ablaze.

The Magistrate, Mrs Akanume Okonkwo, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison and adjourned the case until Nov. 15 for a definite hearing of the matter.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Ndidi Ahamefuna, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 20 at no 4 Ezeyinili Street, Asaba.

According to the prosecutor, Nkeo stole crates of drinks worth N423,000 belonging to one Mrs Glory Chidume and thereafter set the shop ablaze.

She said that the offence was punishable under Section 390 (9) and 443 (a) of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Vol 1 Law of Delta State 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty. (NAN)