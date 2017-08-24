MAN WHO CONTRACTED UNIPORT STUDENT TO KILL 8YRS OLD GIRL FOR RITUALS ARRESTED IN PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers state commissioner of police Zaki Ahmed, has disclosed to journalist that the suspect who paid the 200-level UNIPORT student, Maxwell Ifeanyi Chukwu Dike 23 to murder a 8-year-old girl Chikamso Victory and mutilate her private parts for rituals have been arrested and currently under interrogation in their custody.

There was a serious protest yesterday by youths of Eliozu community in Port Harcourt after the prime suspect Maxwell Ifeanyi Chukwu Dike escaped from police custody according to the police.