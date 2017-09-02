Man caught, lynched for gay practice in Imo

A 38-year-old married man, Ogoke Levi, who hails from Okwuohia Village in Obowo Local Government Area in Imo State has been caught in homosexual act while sleeping with a fellow man, a staff of his company, Uchenna Okafor in his house.

It was further gathered that Levi asked Uchenna to come to his house for the collection of N10,000 requested by Uchenna the previous day and the young man obliged because of a hiden agenda. On getting into the house, Uchenna and Levi started a romance. During the ensuing pleasures, it was their pleasurable noise that attracted passers-by who broke into the

house and caught them in the act but before raising the alarm Uchenna escaped through the back door but Levi was caught.

Because it is an established culture in the community that anyone caught in a homosexual or bisexual act would be buried alive, Levi was dragged outside his house and badly beaten by an irate mob that had already gathered. Though, he

eventually ran for his Life , his car was burnt to ashes.

While speaking, his wife, Mrs. Chinonso Augusta Ogoke, said that she was never aware that her husband was involved in gay practice. Members of the community are still searching for for both Uchenna and Levi who are nowhere to be found.