Man Who Attempted To Kill Dino Melaye Killed In Kogi

A notorious criminal on the police wanted list for his alleged involvement in high profile crimes, including armed robbery and kidnapping has been killed.

The suspect identified as Lukman was killed in a gun battle with the men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Obeiba, Ihima area of Kogi State on Sunday afternoon.

It was gathered that the suspect and some of his gang members on sighting the police team immediately opened fire on them, forcing the policemen to respond.

While Lukman died , 6 suspected members of Lukman’s gang were arrested after the gun battle.

Lukman, alias Commander, was among the armed men who attempted to assassinate Senator Dino Melaye in his Ayetoro-Gbede home in April.

The suspect was declared wanted in connection with the crime by the police following confessional statements obtained from other suspects arrested.

His body was taken away by the police after he was killed.