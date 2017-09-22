Man, 27, charged with theft of 2 bags of rice at Seme border

A 27-year-old man, Demola Akande, who allegedly stole two bags of rice worth N30,000, was on Thursday brought before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

He was, however, released on N100, 000.

The accused, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing brought against him.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Akpan Ikem, the accused committed the offence on Sept. 15 at Seme, Badagry, at the border post between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

He said accused stole two bags of rice belonging to Mr Rasheed Balogun, the complainant.

“The accused was supposed to deliver the bags of rice to a customer, but he sold one and converted the other bag to personal use.”

The offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused may be sentenced to three years imprisonment on conviction.

Ruling on the bail application of the accused, Magistrate Jimoh Adefioye granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with a surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 12 for further hearing. (NAN)