Man, 25, remanded in prison for defiling 6-yr-old girl

By
DTN
-
0
Dabiri

A Birnin Kebbi Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a 25-year-old trader, Faruk Abubakar, in prison for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mr Abubakar Atiku, said the court could not rely on first information report to hear the case and asked the prosecutor to seek advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The magistrate then ordered that the accused be remanded in prison until Dec. 20, 2017 for hearing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Felix Obeke, had told the court that Faruk defiled the minor at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2017.

He said that Faruk, a resident of Rumbukawa area in Gwandu Local Government Area, accosted and defiled the minor while on errand to buy animal feeds.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code.

He said investigation was yet to be concluded on the matter.

The accused denied the charge. (NAN)

SHARE
Previous articleUI produces 1st First Class graduate in History — VC
Next articleEx U.S. vice president Biden leaves open door to 2020 run
DTN
Afolabi Adesola is a Nigerian based financial journalist that has the passion for demystifying figures to tell clearer business stories. During her free time, she reads journals and novels. She loves watching movies, and Nigerian sitcoms. She co-runs a mini NGO #ProjectSALT, setup in support of today’s African Lady.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply