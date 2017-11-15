Kaduna Police Arrest Kidnap Kingpin And 8 Others

The Nigerian police has paraded nine suspected criminals for series of crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, car snatching and cocaine trafficking.

According to a statement by CSP Jimoh Moshood Force Public Relations Officer and made available to NGHUBS, the suspects were arrested at Sabon Gayan village in Kaduna state.

The suspects includes Umaru Ibrahim Mujuma (Gang Leader), Jibrin Adamu, Samaila Haruna, Ibrahim Mohammed, Ibrahim Idris, Iliya Adamu, Ifeanyi Linus, Silas Kelvin (Receiver of robbed car and a confessed Cocaine Dealer and Kamilu Mohammed (A Cripple and Informant to the Kidnappers)

The Nigerian police also recovered One AK47 Rifle, One locally made Revolver Pistol Two (2) Single Barrel Locally Made Gun, Seven (7) Rounds of AK47 Ammunition, One (1) Round of Live Cartridges and Two Toyota Corolla Vehicles

The statement partly read

Consequent on the gruesome killing of a Youth Leader Haruna Maikudi Maikaji in his farm at Sabon Gayan Village in Kaduna State on Sunday, 12th November, 2017, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris commiserate with the family of the slain Youth Leader and the people of Sabon Gayan village and mandated Operation Absolute Sanity to fish-out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

In the course of investigation into the killing and the operation embarked by personnel of Operation Absolute Sanity in Sabon Gayan Village and environ to root out and arrest the killers of the Youth Leader, the Special Tactical Squad team attached to Operation Absolute Sanity on trail of the killers, were ambushed and attacked by the gang responsible for the killing of the Youth Leader. The information to the Gang was traced to a Cripple, Kamilu Mohammed who phoned the Kidnappers to inform them that the Police are on their way to their hideout in the forest.

The Special Tactical Squad personnel attached to Operation Absolute Sanity repelled the attack and in the process, two (2) of the suspected kidnappers died as a result of the superior fire power of the Police personnel while a Police NCO sustained injury and currently receiving treatment in the hospital. The Cripple Kamilu Mohammed was later arrested and currently under investigation.

The above mentioned kidnap for ransom gang, car snatchers and cocaine dealer suspects were arrested from different locations and three (3) victims, names withheld, were rescued from their hideout without payment of any ransom. The suspects were identified by their victims and have equally confessed to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime. They will all be arraigned on completion of investigation into the cases against them.

The Inspector-General of Police has re-emphasized his directives to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in zones and commands across the country to beef up security in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) and ensure massive deployment of Armed Police Personnel, Patrol Teams and undercover operatives to black spots, flash points and other vulnerable criminal spots to nip in the bud all forms of crimes and criminality nationwide throughout this period to the coming Christmas and New Year festival and beyond. They are also to make sure that detection of crimes is prompt to serve as effective deterrent to who-will-be criminal.

The ongoing raids on criminal hideouts, black spots will be sustained to reduce crime and criminality to the barest nationwide

Thank you all for your attention and God bless.

