Insurgency: IS Commander Arrested in Kano

As the Nigeria security agencies continue to battle the Boko Haram sect, Security information has revealed that an IS commander in charge of the West African region affiliated group whom had planned to unleash coordinated attack on Muslims during the recent Sallah Celebration has been apprehended.

According to information made available to BBC by DSS Husseini-Mai Tangaran the commander has mapped out plans to attack Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Niger and FCT Abuja during the recent sallah festive period.

According to the DSS, Husseini master minded the attack on Kano central mosque in 2012 during a Friday prayer session during which scores of lives were lost and many left injured.

Mai Tangaran whom has been on the country’s most wanted list is said to be responsible for numerous deadly attacks on the North – Eastern States of Nigeria.

Until his arrest in Kano on the 31st of August 2017, he was the Commander (ISWA) an affiliated group of Islamic State West Africa Branch.

In the same vain, an ISWA Fighter Abdulkadir Umar Mohammed was also apprehended at the Kano popular Kantin Kwari market.

By Yakubu Salisu, Kano