IGP tasks officers to end hate speech, regional agitation

The rising threats of hate speech and regional agitation which are fast assuming security concerns have attracted the full attention of the Nigerian Police, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim K. Idris, has said.

The IGP stated this at the weekend in Jos on the occasion of the graduation ceremony of the Advance Detective Course which took place at the Police Staff College.

Addressing the 67 graduating officers, trained in Advanced Detective Course, Mr. Idris said the acts of crime and criminality globally is assuming a more complex and dangerous dimension, hence, security agencies are faced with the daunting task of devising means to check such threats and anticipate the antics of the criminal elements to guarantee a safer society.

His words, “it is important to mention that with the commitment of members of the Force, giant strides and several successes have been recorded, especially with the recent dislodgment of kidnapping syndicates and dangerous armed robbery gangs”.

In her remarks, the Commandant of the Institute, AIG Dorothy Gimba, stated that the objectives of the Advanced Detective Course is to develop officers’ capacity on intelligence gathering, criminal investigation and prosecution of criminal cases which are peculiar to our society.

Gimba said the the expectation is to train officers that will be proactive and diligent in the discharge of their duties and that will act in accordance with acceptable global standard.

Daily Times reports that the course comprised 67 participants made up of 12 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), 43 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and 12 personnel of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).