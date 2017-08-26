I do not want to go to prison – robbery suspect begs

A member of a five-man robbery gang that had been terrorizing residents of Ajah in Lagos have been arrested.

The suspect named Mustapha Mohammed, 20 year old claimed his friend and the gang leader identified as Taiwo Baba-Sunday lured him into the act .

The robbery gang was said to have gone to rob a popular super store in the Ogombo area of Ajah of almost N500,000, when luck ran out on them and Mohammed was caught with two locally made guns.

Our correspondent gathered that the other gang members whose names Mohammed gave as: Sherif, Sule and Saheed, are still on the run.

In his confessional statement, Mohammed said, “On the day of the robbery incident , my friends called meet them at Alaguntan in Ogombo area. I went with my bike and they told me we were going to rob a popular supermarket called May-May. We were five in number. On getting to the shopping complex where the supermarket is located, four of us entered while Sherif stood outside to look out for any possible danger.

“The woman who own the shop was the only one around so we ordered her to lay down flat and she did. We threatened her with our guns and instructed her to give us all the money she had in the shop. She obeyed and arranged the whole money in a polythene bag, we also collect her two phones.

“Immediately we zoomed off with our bike. Sherif shot into the air. That created more fear and people suspected us with the way we drove. the local vigilante who were OPC guys also ran after us. Unfortunately, my bike got stock in a muddy water. Baba Sunday who was with me on the bike with our loot on sighting the OPC guys, three the polythene bag away and ran for his life.

“I didn’t want to leave my bike behind so while I was struggling with the bike, the OPC guys caught me. I told them everything and they took me back to the store we had robbed. The woman recognised me and she called the police. I was caught with N345,000 and the woman’s phones.

“It was poverty that led me into all this, I only wanted some more money since my fabricating job wasn’t giving me enough money to sustain myself and also take care of my aged mother.

“This is my first time of robbing a store. I only followed them to snatch bags around Ogombo area at night. And our gang leader sells the valuables in the bags and share the money. The highest I have gotten from the three operations I have gone with them is N5,000 and the least is N4,000.”

The Kwara born also begged for forgiveness, saying. “all I am asking for is a second chance because I do not want to go to the prison. I promise to be of good conduct if forgiven. ”

The police said the other suspects are been tracked for arrest and that investigations are completed, they will be charged to court.