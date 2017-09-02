Four teenage cultists, robbers smashed by Police in Abia

Four teenagers suspected to be members of the notorious ABC cult group wrecking havoc in Abia State have been arrested by operatives of the state Police Command.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeleye Oyebade who paraded the suspects alongside others at the State Police Officers Mess in Umuahia stated that the suspected cultists were arrested by operatives attached to Isiala-Ngwa North Division, during a raid of suspected criminal hideouts at Mbubo Nsulu Isiala-Ngwa North.

The suspects identified as David Adieze; 18 years old, Chinemere Isaac; 14 years old, Chimezie Moses Francis; 17 years old and Okon Effiong Samuel; 19 year old were arrested with one locally made Revolver Pistol, two rounds of live ammunition and charms.

The Commissioner of police stated that the suspects are been interrogated by the police and will be charged to court once investigations have been rounded up.

In another development, the State police boss also paraded a suspect in possession of a Laptop belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

He disclosed that one Eberechi Nwaeze of Osaa-Ukwu village had made a distress call to the police that one Maduforo Iheanacho of same village burgled his house and carted away his belongings.

Patrol team attached to Ohuru Isimiri Division Aba swooped on the said Maduforo Iheanacho and recovered two sets of ZINOX Lap-Top Computers property of INEC and other items belonging to Eberechi Nwaeze during a search of his house.

Briefing news men on the other breakthroughs made by the police in the state, CP Oyebade also said, “one Okpaleke Chima of No. 1/3 Aba Owerri road Aba, had reported at Central Police Station Aba that three unknown armed men who claimed to be Naval Officers came to his motor park at the above address, dragged his motor boy, one Chidiebere Obioha into his white coloured Toyota Hummer bus with reg. no. NSH 884 YW and drove away.

“Sequel to the report, a team of detectives attached to the Police Station was drafted to go after the hoodlums. The detectives tracked down the vehicle to Owerri, Imo State and arrested one Obinna Ekere who is 35 year old while others escaped.

“The suspect confessed that the vehicle was given to him by his younger brother to his wife, a student of Maritime Academy in Delta State named Michael Chimaobi Obiakor. ”

Speaking further, he said acting on a tip off, operatives attached to Anti-Kidnapping Section (D7) of SCIID Umuahia in collaboration with the vigilante group in Amuzukwu Ibeku Umuahia, arrested one Chikodi Okoronkwo who is 20 year old from Amuzukwu Ibeku in Umuahia North LGA, Abia State.

He said the suspect had with two others at large robbed one Ifedikwa Sochima ’of Uwalaka Street Umuahia of his valuables. Subsequently, one Oyiam Thankgod aged 18yrs a fleeing member of the gang was arrested by the investigating team. One machete used in the robbery concealed in Jean trousers worn by Chikodi Okoronkwo was recovered.

The Commissioner of police said the suspects have confessed to the crime and more efforts are being intensified towards arresting other fleeing members of the gang, and subsequently arraign in them in court.