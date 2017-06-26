Determined to ensure better policing, the Delta State Police Command, in partnership with Sunny Crown Technologies is to introduce Community e-Surveillance Scheme.

The scheme will feature the official inauguration of the Intruder Alarm and Public CCTV Monitoring Centre, in Asaba, the state Capital.

The public launch of the scheme, according to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka will take place on Tuesday, July 11 2017 at the Christian Police Chapel, Command Headquarters, Asaba.

DSP Aniamaka said that the platform is for integration of public/private partnership policing with state of the art technologies.

He said that athe idea is in response to challenges of community policing in contemporary and modern policing in our country and called on persons, organisations, hotels, institutions and communities to embrace it.

The police image maker said that when fully operational in the state, criminals will have no hiding place, but it will enhance crime management as the identity of suspects will be recorded b the gadgets to be connected to compounds without the knowledge of hoodlums.

Also speaking, the Senior Project Consultant, Community e-Surveillance Scheme, Delta State Police Command Platform, Mr. Adewale Adetunji, said that the inauguration of the platform in Delta State will enhance public security.

According to him, ‘’this platform is established for integration of public/private partnership policing for effective and continuous surveillance of designated locations linked to the platform to curtail pervasive criminal threats in real time.’’

He said that with the launch of the platform, members of the public are required to register their homes and business premises so that such locations can be equipped with real time intruder detection and notification systems, thereby strengthening security around our homes, business concerns and otaher valuables facilities and installations.

Mr. Adetunji who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Sunny Crown Technologies said ‘’integrating your existing cameras and intruder detection system on the new platform will further provide security coverage for the entire community and facilities, thereby eliminating threats to lives and property within any given location linked to the platform.’’

According to him, ‘’the essence of the whole thing is to enhance community policing with better modern technology that will imrpve upon crime fighting

and prevention in society.’’

Meanwhile, a Pentecostal Pastor in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state, (named withheld) was at the weekend allegedly caught having sex on the church alter with the wife of one of the member.

It was gathered that one of the choristers had earlier see them and thereafter reported the matter to the wife of the pastor, who according to our informed sources confronted the husband, but denied.

The bubble burst at the weekend when the Pastor allegedly hoodwinked the member’s wife for ill-fated all night which he also called special prayer session to be conducted for married male members wife.

It was further gathered that after the chorister had leaked the alleged sexual relationship between the pastor and the member’s wife, the husband was said to have set up monitoring committee among other members of the church, who, on the fateful day allegedly caught the pastor and the woman at the alter.

Nemesis caught up with the pastor and the lady partner in crime when the pastor wife who got wind of the illicit relationship her husband was having with members’ wives laid siege for them ‘on the fateful day and unknown to the pastor at about 1.30 a.m. in his office, his wife burst into the room where she was alleged to have met the husband and the woman kissing each other after they have left the alter to retire into his office.

The woman who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity said ‘’I monitored my husband and the woman and I caught them red handed, I have be told what my husband has been doing in a closed door in the name of special prayers session and God exposed him.’’

In another development, two men were arrested while stealing in a compound located in DLA area of Asaba, via the intruder alarm and CCTV monitoring gadgets installed in the compound.

According to the female victim, Mrs. Mary Abel who claimed to have over N5m worth of properties to the robbery suspects at different operations, particularly at her absence, said that once they entered the house, and after opening the door with master keys, they entered her bedroom and consumed drinks and eat food before they will cart away jewelries, cloths, electronics, cash and other household items.

According to her ‘’gadget s were installed quickly and after about a week while in the church, the alarm system to her GSM handset rang and she at the same time alerted the platform.’’

Disclosing that policemen were immediately detailed to her compound and the two suspects were arrested while carrying out the crime in real time without escaping.

Speaking on the matter, the Police Public Relation Officer in the State, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said two suspects were arrested while carrying out the crime via the intruder alarm platform.

He said that they will be charged to court on completion of investigation.